Paul S. Merrill

Jan. 23, 1930 - Sept. 8, 2021

WATERLOO - Paul passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, and was reunited with Ruth, his loving wife and partner of 71 years who predeceased him in December 2020. Guided by principles of integrity, hard-work, and self-reliance, they were a formidable team, and role models on how to achieve a long and successful marriage. He is survived by sons Douglas Merrill (Debra Martin) and John Merrill (Cinda), and by daughters Paula Schmitt (William) and Judy McCoy (John). He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Born in Merrill, NY on January 23, 1930, he moved with his family to East Rochester at the age of eight. He started working at Ontario Drill Works when he was 16 after the death of his mother, and remained with the company until 1963. He learned the mason trade from his uncle and became an independent mason contractor specializing in residential construction. He earned a well-deserved reputation for the quality of his skill and workmanship. Later in life, he and Ruth became caretakers of the properties at Punky Hollow Farms in Wayland, NY.