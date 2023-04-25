Paul V. Costello, Jr.

July 7, 1931 - April 22, 2023

AUBURN — Paul V. Costello, Jr., 91, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center at The Commons with his family by his side.

Paul was born on July 7, 1931, the only child of Paul and Marie (Higgins) Costello. He graduated from high school in Auburn and worked in the grocery business for many years. He then went on to deliver mail at the Syracuse University Campus.

He was a devout Catholic with a strong faith.

Over the years, Paul enjoyed family gettogethers with his Irish cousins, spending time with his many friends, his daily walks, the sunshine, and S.U. basketball. He was a member of the Utopia Club.

Paul is survived by his loving cousins and good friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Michael Brown as celebrant. 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels, 149 Genesee St., Box 3, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.