Paul V. Wood
July 13, 1956 - April 9, 2021
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA — Paul V. Wood, formerly of Venice Center, NY, passed away April 9, 2021. He is survived by his life companion, Bonney Selby and his NY family: Richard (Donna) Wood, Charles Wood, Roger (Belinda) Wood, Valerie Wood Horning, Dana (Lisa) Wood and Brett Wood. He was predeceased by father, Vance Wood and mother, Sarah Wood; sister, Nancy Wood Trinder; brother, Donny Wood and many cousins.
Paul was a 1974 graduate of SCCS. Paul served in the Army as a military policeman. He spent most of his life creating golf courses in the southern states. He will be missed by all.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.