{{featured_button_text}}
July 13, 1956 - April 9, 2021

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA — Paul V. Wood, formerly of Venice Center, NY, passed away April 9, 2021. He is survived by his life companion, Bonney Selby and his NY family: Richard (Donna) Wood, Charles Wood, Roger (Belinda) Wood, Valerie Wood Horning, Dana (Lisa) Wood and Brett Wood. He was predeceased by father, Vance Wood and mother, Sarah Wood; sister, Nancy Wood Trinder; brother, Donny Wood and many cousins.

Paul was a 1974 graduate of SCCS. Paul served in the Army as a military policeman. He spent most of his life creating golf courses in the southern states. He will be missed by all.

