DENHAM SPRINGS, LA — Paul V. Wood, formerly of Venice Center, NY, passed away April 9, 2021. He is survived by his life companion, Bonney Selby and his NY family: Richard (Donna) Wood, Charles Wood, Roger (Belinda) Wood, Valerie Wood Horning, Dana (Lisa) Wood and Brett Wood. He was predeceased by father, Vance Wood and mother, Sarah Wood; sister, Nancy Wood Trinder; brother, Donny Wood and many cousins.