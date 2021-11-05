Paul Wesley Gilmore

AUBURN — Paul Wesley Gilmore, 98, formerly of Westminster Manor, passed away Nov. 3, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center for Living. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Wesley and Ruth (Carver) Gilmore. Paul was an Air Force Veteran and served in World War II. He was a graduate of Ryder College, where he received his Bachelor's in Business.

Paul was employed with P&C Supermarkets as a Store Manager, and retired as a Supervisor at the age of 63 from Big M Supermarket. In his younger years, Paul was an avid golfer and wintered in Lakeland, FL.

He is survived by his children: Daniel (Mimi) Gilmore, Judith (Martin) Quinn, William Gilmore and Patti Multani; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Lois Gilmore.

Paul was predeceased by his wife, Clare (Weaver) Gilmore, brothers, Harold and Glen and a grandson, Timothy Gilmore.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service will take place in Throopsville Rural Cemetery. Contributions in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Langham Funeral Home LLC is handling arrangements with the family.