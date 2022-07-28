Paul Wilson Sealy Jr.

March 18, 1947 - July 27, 2022

THROOP - Paul Wilson Sealy, Jr., 75, of Throop, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Auburn.

Paul was born in Auburn, NY to Paul and Elizabeth (Zentner) Sealy, Sr. on March 18, 1947. He graduated from Port Byron High School in 1965. He entered the Air Force shortly thereafter and went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree from Chaffey College.

Paul retired from the California Dept. of Corrections as a Lieutenant in 2000. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, and his cocker spaniel Benny.

Paul is survived by his wife Patricia Nancy Sealy of Sun City Center, FL; brothers Jim of Homer, NY, David (Jamee) of Seneca Falls, NY, Bob (Susan) of Throop, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Damon Sealy and his parents Paul Sealy and Elizabeth Sealy Christie.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

Visitation will be held at Langham Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. memorial service to follow. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lake Ave., Auburn. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.