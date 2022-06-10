Paula (Lamanna) Daloia

Dec. 30, 1921 - June 5, 2022

AUBURN — Paula (Lamanna) Daloia, 100 years young, passed June 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Matthew House. Born in Seneca Falls, NY on Dec. 30, 1921, she was a graduate of Mynderse Academy Class of 1939. After marrying Joseph Daloia in 1949, they moved to Auburn where she spent the rest of her life.

Paula worked for the Auburn school district for many years as a lunch lady. Family and faith were Paula's trademark. Her devotion to her religion was demonstrated by her daily attendance at Mass, well into her 90s. She was a member of the St. Mary's Rosary and Scapula Society, Alter Linens Ministry and volunteered at the St. Mary's Pasta Dinners as the hostess. She was an honorary member of the Auburn Rotary Club and attended many of the meetings late into life, enjoying the people and the many visiting speakers. She volunteered for many years at Mercy Rehabilitation Center and assisted at their weekly Mass. You could often find her singing a favorite song with the patients.

Paula enjoyed reading, playing rummy, a mean game of Chinese Checkers, lottery scratchoffs, and chocolate — only with nuts. Nothing made her happier than being with her family, especially the grandchildren. For many years, Sunday's were special with a pot of sauce cooking and the family gathering for an Italian meal.

Paula is survived by three sons: Gerald and his wife, Bette, of Webster, Paul and his wife, Jane, of Webster and Steven, of Rochester; two daughters: Sylvia Kott and her husband, Stephen, of Auburn and Maria Bliss and her husband, Jim, of Camillus; daughter-in-law, Eileen Daloia, of Auburn; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Paula was predeceased by her husband of more than 60 years, Joseph Daloia, Sr.; son, Joseph Daloia, Jr.; sister, Beatrice Cerza; and brothers, Alex Lamanna and Joseph Lamanna.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered by Rev. Louis Vasile, Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn, NY 13021. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum.

At the request of Paula there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

A special thank you to Paula's Angels, Lynn Slobodiak, Sonya Kowalski, Jolene Northrup and neighbor Sherry Cuff, who gave her the greatest of care and spent many hours with her.

Paula is now reunited with her eternal dance partner, her husband Joseph.

In lieu of flowers contribution may be made in her memory to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, or to the Joseph A. Daloia Scholarship Fund in care of Auburn Rotary Club, PO Box 446, Auburn, NY 13021.

