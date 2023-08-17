July 17, 1925 - Aug. 12, 2023

KING FERRY - Pauline B. Lippincott, 98, of King Ferry, passed away on August 12, 2023 in Canandaigua.

Born July 17, 1925 in King Ferry, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Gertrude (Golden) Berrells. A lifelong King Ferry resident, she was Valedictorian of the Class of 1943 at King Ferry High School and had operated Pauline's Beauty Shop for many years.

In earlier years, she was a waitress and worked "on the home front" during World War II at Ithaca Gun Company.

Active in the community, and with her heart of gold, she helped to organize the King Ferry Food Pantry. She was an Election Day Inspector for many years and donated her time and talents to the Rural Life Museum, Our Lady of the Lake Church, and the King Ferry School District, among others. She was a "people person," but more importantly, she truly enjoyed helping people.

Pauline is survived by her husband of 79 years, Stacey S. Lippincott, of King Ferry; a daughter, Penny Connors (John), of Waterloo; a son, Douglas (Andrea) Lippincott, of Canandaigua; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Crego, in 2021, and by her eight siblings: Laura Shaw, William Berrells, Howard Berrells, Helen Herron, Ansel Berrells, Katherine Ferry, Virginia Cappello, and Merci Ann Bones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in King Ferry, with the Rev. William Moorby as Celebrant. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

Contributions are graciously directed to the King Ferry Food Pantry, PO Box 242, King Ferry, NY 13081.