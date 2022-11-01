Pauline (Heminway) De Gomez

Aug. 27, 1976 - Oct. 29, 2022

AUBURN — Pauline (Heminway) De Gomez, 46, of Auburn, passed away Oct. 29, 2022 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

Pauline was born in Syracuse, NY on Aug. 27, 1976, to the late Ralph and Wilhelmina (Ferard) Hemingway.

She is survived by her son, Justin Gomez Hemingway; her siblings: Martha Velasquez-Perez, Mary Palmer, Ann Orozco and Ralph Hemingway; five nieces; and four nephews.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. A graveside service will be on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at West Monroe Cemetery, West Monroe. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.