Pauline (Polly) M. Hutchinson

July 21, 1936 — June 27, 2020

OWASCO — Pauline (Polly) M. Hutchinson, 83, of Owasco, passed away on June 27, 2020 following a brief illness. Polly was born on July 21, 1936 and grew up in Rutherford, New Jersey. She attended Keuka College and later returned to Cayuga Community College to complete her nursing degree. Polly worked briefly as an R.N. at Auburn Memorial Hospital, before taking a job as a school nurse in the Skaneateles Central School District. She loved working with children and enjoyed a 21-year career with the district, prior to her retirement in 1998.

Polly loved spending time with her family and was a kind, caring, giving person to everyone she met. She was very social and the first person to volunteer to help someone in need. Polly often took friends to church, medical appointments, social outings, etc. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, having served on the nursery school board and frequently as an usher.