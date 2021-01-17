Pauline 'Polly' Weeks

Feb. 14, 1923 - Jan. 11, 2021

SKANEATELES - Pauline "Polly" Weeks, 97, of Skaneateles, passed away January 11, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Polly was born in New Hope on February 14, 1923 to the late John and Susie Matijas.

She attended Moravia District School. She married Douglas Weeks in 1945 and lived in Skaneateles for more than 70 years. Throughout her life Polly was active in her religion as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Polly is survived by daughters Donna Smith (Ron) and Diane Burdick (Arthur); grandchildren Robin Lindstrom (Chad), Sarah Smith, Douglas Burdick (Ann) and Steven Burdick; great-grandchildren Jenna Lindstrom, Erika Lindstrom, Luke Lindstrom and Naishu (Adam) Burdick; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express our gratitude to all the staff at the Commons, and especially the 4th floor, for their compassion and kindness shown to our mother.

Services will be private at convenience to the family.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.