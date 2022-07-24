Pauline (Sawaryn) Kaczmar

Feb. 16, 1924 – July 20, 2022

AUBURN — Pauline (Sawaryn) Kaczmar, 98, of Auburn, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Pauline was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Emil and Rose (Halanich) Sawaryn. She attended Auburn Central High School. She was a member of St. Mary's Church. Pauline enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo, and trips to casinos.

She is survived by her daughters: Karen (John) Shea, of Bolivia, NC, and Marlene (Craig) Culver, of Fleming; also surviving are her grandchildren: Jason (Jennifer Dempsey) Culver and Justin Culver, Colleen and Kevin Shea; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her sisters; Mary Mosley, Amelia Rolince, Clementine Wojnar, Elizabeth McGee, Ann Wilson and Constance Morris, her brothers, Anthony, William and Myron Sawaryn, and three infant siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Contributions in her memory can be made to Faatz-Crofut Home for the Elderly, 46 Grant Ave., Auburn, or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.