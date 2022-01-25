Pauline Wooden

AUBURN — Pauline Wooden, 100, peacefully passed away on Jan. 19, 2022 at The Commons.

Pauline was a kind, quiet and gracious neighbor of 50 years on Hamilton Avenue, Auburn. A faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Auburn, Pauline had served as a Trustee on the Finance Committee for many years, and was a member of the Women's Club at First Methodist.

Her memberships also included the Business Women's Sonority, and R.S.V.P. Pauline loved to read, and was a great supporter of the Seymour Library, Auburn. Her husband Raymond E. Wooden, whom she married on Nov. 19, 1955 passed away on Jan. 8, 1995. They spent many summer vacations on Keuka Lake.

Pauline was a graduate of New Berlin High School on June 24, 1941. During her school years she loved to play in all the "girls" sports. As a graduate of the Auburn Business School she began employment at the local Prudential Office, and retired as the Office Manager.

There are no known family survivors however she has many loyal friends locally that will miss her company. She was predeceased by her husband, a sister, Betty Ann (Wilkinson) Brennesholtz, and parents, Clarence and Bessie McCandless Wilkinson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn with the Rev. Dr. Leroy Kettinger, officiating. A spring interment will take place in Lake View Cemetery, Fleming.