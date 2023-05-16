Pearl T. (Fiore) Morabito

AUBURN — Pearl T. (Fiore) Morabito, 96, of Auburn passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, May 13, 2023 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Mizro) Fiore. Pearl was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.

Pearl worked in her earlier years at various local companies, including Fays Drugs. Pearl loved helping others and spent many years volunteering at several agencies, including Auburn Memorial Hospital. She was an excellent cook, baker and enjoyed crocheting. Pearl loved being around her family and cherished all the special times shared with each one of them.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Linda Bauso and beloved son-in-law, Joseph Bauso, Sandra Piccolo, all of Auburn; grandson, Christian (Andrea) Piccolo; three great-granddaughters: Stephanie, Erica and Christina Piccolo; a brother, Frank Fiore; sister, Rosemarie "Babe" Learo; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also a predeceased by her husband, Frank in 2012, a son-in-law, Anthony Piccolo, sister, Mary (Peter) Colella, brother, Sam "Jet" (Sally) Fiore, and sister-in-law, June Fiore.

A calling hour will be held this Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m., all inside of St. Alphonsus Church, with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

A very special thank you to Pearl's extended "family" at Fingerlakes Center for Living. Especially to the staff of every department, who loved and always cared for her and showed the utmost dignity and compassion during her stay. We are forever grateful to all of you.

Donations may be made in her memory to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry or to Finger Lakes Center For Living, c/o Activity Dept., where Pearl enjoyed all the "action" and comraderie.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.