Penny Kay Dickerman

Sept. 6, 1941 - Dec. 20, 2020

AUBURN — Penny Kay Dickerman went to sleep in Jesus on Dec. 20, 2020 in Auburn.

Penny was the fourth of six children and the first daughter born to Orville E. and Freda I. (Bruso) Gadway. She was born on Sept. 6, 1941 in Saranac.

She attended school in Lyon Mountain and Saranac. For her junior and senior years of high school she went to Union Springs Academy in Union Springs and graduated in 1959. She was the senior class vice president. The president of that senior class was Eugene F. Dickerman, Jr.

Penny and Eugene were married on June 25, 1961 in Lyon Mountain and had almost 47 years together before Eugene passed away on March 14, 2008. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Orville and Freda Gadway, and her brothers, Ronald, Donald and Wayne.