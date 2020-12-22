Penny Kay Dickerman
Sept. 6, 1941 - Dec. 20, 2020
AUBURN — Penny Kay Dickerman went to sleep in Jesus on Dec. 20, 2020 in Auburn.
Penny was the fourth of six children and the first daughter born to Orville E. and Freda I. (Bruso) Gadway. She was born on Sept. 6, 1941 in Saranac.
She attended school in Lyon Mountain and Saranac. For her junior and senior years of high school she went to Union Springs Academy in Union Springs and graduated in 1959. She was the senior class vice president. The president of that senior class was Eugene F. Dickerman, Jr.
Penny and Eugene were married on June 25, 1961 in Lyon Mountain and had almost 47 years together before Eugene passed away on March 14, 2008. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Orville and Freda Gadway, and her brothers, Ronald, Donald and Wayne.
She is survived by her six children: Angela (Bob) Burk, of Corpus Christi, TX; Patricia (Jeff) Smith, of Dover, ID; Jill (Tommy) Brunks, of Aransas Pass, TX; Amy (Tim) Jones, of Delanson, NY; Bonnie (Miguel) Crespo, of Union Springs, NY; and Eugene "Sonny" (Carolina) Dickerman, of Aurora, CO; two sisters: Joyce (Roger) Windover, and Sandra (Robert) Caster; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her second husband, Walter Edward Chase, who she married in October 2012. She resided with him in Farmingdale, ME until shortly before her death.
She was a life-long Seventh-day Adventist and was a member of the Augusta Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Augusta, ME and she loved her God and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart.
Some of her hobbies were knitting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, collecting pens and Bibles and her favorite past times were reading her Bible, studying her Sabbath School lesson, playing the piano and singing with her family.
Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St., Auburn. A private family service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Union Springs Academy, 40 Spring Street, Union Springs, NY 13160.
