Penny Marie Stearns

AUBURN - Penny Marie Stearns, 64, of Auburn, passed away peacefully December 22, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Eugene and Irene Phillips. Prior to her illness, Penny worked for several years at Holiday Inn and also taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church in Auburn. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Penny was an animal lover and especially loved her many feline friends that she cared for over the years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her companion of 17 years, John Jasniewski of Auburn; four children, Anthony (Ryan) Shymkiw of Auburn, Robert T. (Chrissy) Stearns, Jr. of FL, Trina Stearns and fiance, Dustin of Syracuse, Melanie Stearns of GA; seven grandchildren, Bryanna, Alex, Kyle, Tinsley, Isabella, Vince, James; four siblings, Colleen Roof, Eric Phillips, Gordon (Kim) Phillips, Eugene (Debbie) Phillips; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and best friends Judy (George) Walborn, Sherre (Bruce) Bullock.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Robert T. Stearns, Sr.

A private viewing and service will be held later this week in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery.