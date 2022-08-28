Peter A. Ehresman

AUBURN - Peter A. Ehresman, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Commons on St. Anthony Street. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Peter Anthony and Gertrude (Clark) Ehresman.

Peter was a Cayuga Community College graduate and was employed with NYSEG for 35 years in the CPR and Gas Engineering Department. Peter was an Air Force Veteran who proudly served his Country from 1951 to 1954.

He loved building model airplanes and was an avid stamp and coin collector. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing with his buddies. He was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.

He is survived by his three children, Nancy R. TenEyck, Ken (Wendi) Ehresman and Chuck (Teresa) Ehresman; four grandchildren, Christine M. TenEyck (Zach), Kayleigh A. TenEyck (Cody Youngers), Danielle and Matthew Ehresman; and one great-grandchild, Camden R.J. Youngers. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Janice (Bartlett) Ehresman in 2019.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service followed by entombment will take place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn.

