Peter A. Montross

AUBURN - Peter A. Montross, 86, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Harold and Carolyn (Copp) Montross and had been an area life resident. Peter was a graduate of Weedsport High School, Class of 1954.

He was a lifelong farmer, owning Montross Farms. Pete was a member of the Eastern Milk Producer's, and the FFA (Future Farmers of America). He also was an avid horse puller for many years.

Pete was very active in the Town of Sennett, where he was a member of the planning and zoning board and volunteer fire department for numerous years.

He is survived by his four children, Dennis (Linda) Montross, Cindy (Marty) Short, Tammy (Tommy) Treat, Ronnie (Annette) Montross; 13 grandchildren, Mary Beth (Matt) Parker, Michael (Laura) Montross, Jennifer Montross, Christopher (Jessica) Montross, twins Keith and Kristin Short, Karen (Mike) Foley, Stacie (Pat) Mott, Lindsey (Patrick) Treat-Piascik, Alan Peter Montross (deceased), Casey Montross, Travis (Yaneczka) Montross, Ashley Carll; eight great-grandchildren; as well as several, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

In addition to his parents and grandson, Peter was also predeceased by his first wife Jeanette and second wife Dolores Montross.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial is in Fort Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either St. Luke's Church or the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.