Peter C. Basile

AUBURN — Peter C. Basile, 78, formerly of Prospect Street, Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Peter, son of the late Anthony and Catherine Avola Basile, was born and lived his entire beautiful life in Auburn. Peter was a communicant of St. Frances of Assisi Church. He had many interests and was always on the go.

He was always the first person in line to enter the old Reva Rollerdome, where he was the center of attention, as he skated along its maple floors. He was one of the best roller skaters that his hometown ever produced, and was a unique mixture of power and artistic grace.

He enjoyed bowling, especially in the Steve Tarby League where he brought home trophy after trophy.

Pete enjoyed marching and participating in any and all of the parades that occurred in the Auburn area. He was a regular attendee at all of the summer baseball games at Falcon Park. He thoroughly enjoyed the times he spent at Camp Columbus on the shores of Owasco Lake.

In years past, Peter had frequented all of the Angelo Pizza locations throughout the city. However, in recent times, he could always be found in Dunkin Donuts having a cup of coffee.