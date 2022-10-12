Peter F. Borza

AUBURN — Peter F. Borza, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Peter was born in Auburn to the late Peter and Anna Lasagna Borza.

He was a musician and member Auburn Civic Band for many years and he could play the organ, clarinet and saxophone. Peter was a chemical engineer for over 40 years for Solvay Process, Bristol Myers, General Electric and Harris. He was a generous soul and leaves his family his gifts of kindness and love.

He is survived by, his wife, Hazel Borza; children: Tina DiGraci, Anne (Jameson) Crawford, Daniel Borza, Penelope (Aaron) Lupo; grandchildren: Tara (Jay) Weese, Holly (Dan) Stackus, Billy (Emilie) Borza, Nathan Crawford, Caiti (Geoff) Harkins, Benjamin Crawford, Frank (Suzzanna) DiGraci, Jakob Borza and Aaron Lupo; great-grandchildren: Chase Harkins, Grayson Stackus, Olivia Harkins and Daxtyn Borza; sister, Linda Kooi. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brothers: Robert and Frank Borza.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at 1 p.m. The committal will be at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Fleming.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.