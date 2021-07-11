Peter F. Nervina

After graduating from West High School, Dad began working at Fort Hill Cemetery and The Nye Wait Carpet Co. In 1955 he started working at Cowles Chemical Company and was later promoted to foreman. The company was sold to Stauffer Chemical Company where he continued to work until he retired as plant manager. Dad was a volunteer fireman and an EMT with the Owasco Fire Department and he later joined the Weedsport Fire Department. Dad also served on the Weedsport village board. In Perry, FL, Dad volunteered at Doctor's Memorial Hospital for twelve years, serving as president of the Hospital's Auxiliary for many years. Dad was a member of the Elks Club in Perry, FL where he and his wife Ginny loved to socialize with friends and dance. Dad enjoyed going to antique car shows and loved cruising in his 1968 Chevy Impala convertible.