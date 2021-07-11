Peter F. Nervina
March 15, 1930 - March 31, 2021
PERRY, FL - Peter F. Nervina, 91, of Perry, FL and formerly of Auburn and Weedsport, NY, passed away in Madison, FL on March 31, 2021. Dad was born in Auburn, NY on March 15, 1930 to the late Frank and Mary (Testa) Nervina.
After graduating from West High School, Dad began working at Fort Hill Cemetery and The Nye Wait Carpet Co. In 1955 he started working at Cowles Chemical Company and was later promoted to foreman. The company was sold to Stauffer Chemical Company where he continued to work until he retired as plant manager. Dad was a volunteer fireman and an EMT with the Owasco Fire Department and he later joined the Weedsport Fire Department. Dad also served on the Weedsport village board. In Perry, FL, Dad volunteered at Doctor's Memorial Hospital for twelve years, serving as president of the Hospital's Auxiliary for many years. Dad was a member of the Elks Club in Perry, FL where he and his wife Ginny loved to socialize with friends and dance. Dad enjoyed going to antique car shows and loved cruising in his 1968 Chevy Impala convertible.
Dad is survived by his wife, Genevieve D'Antonio Nervina; his children Peter Nervina (Debbie), Chris Patti (Lou) and Paul Nervina (Barb); his step-children John Abraham (Diane), Jim Abraham (Eileen), Jason Abraham (Lynn), Joe Abraham, Linda Koch (Bob), Fred D'Antonio Jr. (Nancy), and Lisa Rubin (Larry); his grandchildren Taylor Nervina, Megan Nervina, Tim Murinka (Kristina), Josh Murinka (Amy), Jamie Nervina, TJ Nervina, Michael Abraham (Liz), Matthew Smith, Braden Abraham (Lindsay), Erin Abraham, Kevin Abraham, Heather Koch Hochberg (Mark), Jennifer Koch Wenger (Jeff), Sarah D'Antonio Herring (Conan), Jay D'Antonio (Amanda), Ben Rubin, Sam Rubin; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family, especially Jeff & Peggy Kranze, Jennifer Kranze Walski (Jon), Paul Kranze (Katy), their families and many friends. Dad loved all of his family but he was especially close with his nieces Connie Impaglia O'Dowd, Mary Ann Augello Berdoe and Judi Impaglia Allen.
Along with his parents, Dad was predeceased by his wife Doris Nervina and their son, Henry; his wife Mary Abraham Nervina; his sisters and their spouses, Antoinette (Nick) Basile, Carrie (Chuck) Augello, Ida (Al) Impaglia and Grace (Sam) Bianchi; and his grandson Mark Abraham.
A calling hour will be held next Saturday, July 17th in Sacred Heart Church from 10:10:45 with his Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am, all in the church.
Arrangements are made through the Pettigrass Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal - Cardinal Cottage