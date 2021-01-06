Peter J. Clarke
Aug. 31, 1945 - Jan. 3, 2021
SYLVAN BEACH — Peter J. Clarke, 75, of Sylvan Beach, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Syracuse on Aug. 31, 1945, he was a son of the late Paul and Ruth (Schardt) Clarke. He was a graduate of South Onondaga High School. Pete went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College and a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University. On Aug. 16, 1986, he was united in marriage to Karen Macyczyko. In 1968, Pete was drafted into the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Sylvan Beach American Legion Post #1153. Pete was a communicant at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Sylvan Beach. He loved nothing better than building a bonfire and being surrounded by family.
Surviving besides his loving wife, Karen, are two daughters: Kristi Applebee Sweeting and Stephanie Applebee; two sisters: Carolyn Clarke and June Haley; a brother, Michael Clarke; five cherished grandchildren: Chelsie Sweeting, Nicole Miller, Kaycilynn Sweeting and Tyler and Khloe Burnell; two precious great-grandchildren: Eulices and Jehlani; and a nephew, Alex Clarke. He was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Clarke.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peter's memory to Feed Our Vets, 195-205 N. Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden. You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com.