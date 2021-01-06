Peter J. Clarke

Born in Syracuse on Aug. 31, 1945, he was a son of the late Paul and Ruth (Schardt) Clarke. He was a graduate of South Onondaga High School. Pete went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College and a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University. On Aug. 16, 1986, he was united in marriage to Karen Macyczyko. In 1968, Pete was drafted into the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Sylvan Beach American Legion Post #1153. Pete was a communicant at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Sylvan Beach. He loved nothing better than building a bonfire and being surrounded by family.