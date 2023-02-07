Peter J. Mendillo

June 27, 1965 - Jan. 28, 2023

MEMPHIS, TN — Peter J. Mendillo, 57, of Memphis, TN, died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett, in Bartlett, TN.

Peter was born June 27, 1965 in Auburn, NY, the son of Albert and Dorothy Post Mendillo. He was a graduate of Auburn High School. He was a self taught drummer from the age of five.

His music career included playing with many bands, including Savoy Brown, Survivor and with Brian Howe. He was currently with Area 51. In 2013 Peter was nominated for a Grammy Award. He enjoyed writing and recording music, fishing and golf. His loving ways and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Boyd Mendillo; sons: Colin Paul, Michael Boyd; and grandson, Roman Boyd. Also surviving is his mother, Dorothy Post Wild; his brothers and sisters: Deborah Villano, Albert (Nancy) Mendillo, Mary Mendillo, Gail Murray, Mark Mendillo, John (Cindi) Mendillo and Ruth Mendillo; his stepbrothers and sisters: Ronald (Toni) Wild, Cyndee Wild, Patti (John) MicGlire, and Thomas (Tracy) Wild; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Albert Mendillo, his stepfather, Ronald Wild, brother-in-law, Michael Murray and step sister-in-law, Beth Engdretson. His family and friends will miss him tremendously.

Friends are invited to Peter's Mass of Christian Burial which will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 in St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no prior calling hours.

Contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.