Peter J. Ruzicka

He was born in Waterloo, the son of the late Frank and Josephine (Salerno) Ruzicka and had been an area life resident. Peter was a longtime and active communicant of St. Mary's Church and former Eucharistic minister. He graduated from Union Springs High School, class of 1973, Cayuga Community College and received his Bachelor's degree, Summa Cum Laude in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University and fraternity member of Pi Tau Sigma. Peter worked for more than 20 years for the Saab Corporation in Syracuse as their Senior mechanical design engineer specialist. Peter's brilliant mind led him to achieve over seven patents. He was a former Auburn City councilman, member of the Knights of Columbus, Elk's Lodge, Italian Heritage Society, Finger Lakes Antique Car Group, and stanch supporter of the Republican Party. He loved collecting radios and especially loved owning a few Ford antique cars. Peter enjoyed attending his Saturday Morning Breakfast Club with his brother, Paul and friends, Sid Gilmore, Bob Dowd, Pete Chappell, Tim Costello and Cheryl and Bill Heary. Peter was always one of the first people that would lend a hand to anyone in need and will be sadly missed by those fortunate enough to get to know this special man.