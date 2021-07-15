Peter L. Oliver

AUBURN — Peter L. Oliver, 58, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Roger and Marjorie Oliver.

Peter was a loving husband, father and brother. He cared for everyone he met. Peter enjoyed the outdoors, old country and gospel music. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fan. Peter was a member of the Throopsville Community Church.

He will be survived by, wife, Annette Oliver; sons: Jonah Oliver, Sam Oliver and Robert Havens; daughters: Rebecca Clayton and her husband, Josh, Erica Havens and Mandi Dwelley; brothers: Roger A. "Alan" Oliver and David Oliver; 10 step-grandchildren; one nephew; and two nieces.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.

A special thank you to Maggie and Danny.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218 in memory of Peter.