Peter L. Petrosino

May 10, 1941 - Dec. 29, 2022

AUBURN - Peter L. Petrosino, 81, formerly of North Seward Ave., Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully Thursday December 29, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Born in Auburn, NY on May 10, 1941, Pete was the second of six children. He attended St. Francis School and West High School in Auburn, becoming a well known local athlete and continued on becoming a celebrated gymnast at SUNY Cortland.

Pete then embarked on a 54 year teaching career at several schools including North Syracuse, Hamburg, Skaneateles and then finding his forever home at Auburn Community College (later CCC).

Pete founded the ACC/CCC Judo Club and served as Sensei to the club until his retirement only a few short years ago. As a judo competitor and teacher, he amassed numerous honors and was very proud to have attained the rank of Rokudan (6th Degree Black Belt).

During his tenure at CCC, he taught a variety of classes including judo, health, driver's education, self-defense, first aid, CPR, and swimming.

Pete was widely known in the Auburn community as "the judo guy", or as an avid hunter and fisherman, or as head lifeguard at Emerson Park and later the Auburn Yacht Club, or as the man who serendipitously gave you a four leaf clover for good fortune, among many other identities.

Pete was predeceased by his parents, Dan and Mary (Orasi) Petrosino; and his brother, William (Terry) Petrosino. He is survived by his siblings Robert (Linda) Petrosino, Elaine (Ron) Jones, Dan Petrosino, and Anthony (Tracey) Petrosino; his children Peter (Joanna) Petrosino, Dr. David (Ellen) Petrosino, and Jean (Phillip) Winne; the mother of his children, Nancy (Pat) Netti; his grandchildren Gabrielle (Seth) Dale, Luke (Jessica) Petrosino, Cristiano Petrosino, Ariana Petrosino, Benjamin Winne, John Winne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Donations may be made in Pete's memory to the CCC Judo Club.

Calling hours are this Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Peter's Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church.