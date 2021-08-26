Peter Murinka

Peter was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late John and Mary (Stophen) Murinka. He was an Army Veteran, and a communicant of SS. Peter & Paul Church. He retired from the Cayuga County Clerk's Office in 1991. Prior to that he had worked at the Springside Inn. He enjoyed crafting and gardening and was known for his Ukrainian Easter Eggs (Pysanky) and decorating his house for all of the holidays during the year. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially classical and show tunes. He looked forward to his trips to Cape Cod with his late wife.