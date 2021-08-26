Peter Murinka
Sept. 21, 1929 – Aug. 24, 2021
AUBURN — Peter Murinka, 91, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness.
Peter was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late John and Mary (Stophen) Murinka. He was an Army Veteran, and a communicant of SS. Peter & Paul Church. He retired from the Cayuga County Clerk's Office in 1991. Prior to that he had worked at the Springside Inn. He enjoyed crafting and gardening and was known for his Ukrainian Easter Eggs (Pysanky) and decorating his house for all of the holidays during the year. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially classical and show tunes. He looked forward to his trips to Cape Cod with his late wife.
Peter is survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Pauline Mulyk in 2007, his sisters, Ann Murinka, Mary Bolak, Julia Walser, Helen Raesler, Barbara Murinka and Patricia Maywalt, and his brothers, Michael, Nicholas and Andrew Murinka.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in SS. Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends in church from 9 a.m. prior to the funeral. Masks must be worn by everyone attending.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.