Peter T. Slywka
Aug. 29, 1947 - July 10, 2023
AUBURN - Peter T. Slywka, 75, of Auburn, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on August 29, 1947, Peter was the son of the late Noofer and Jean (Cecchini) Slywka. He received his master's degree from Oneonta College and was employed as a chemistry teacher with Auburn High School for 35 years before his retirement in 2003. In his earlier years, Peter enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and cousin, Dave. He was a World War II history buff and an avid collector of war memorabilia. Peter also had an extensive DVD collection, which included a variety of genres his favorite being comedy. In his spare time, Peter worked on and collected model planes and tanks, carving walking sticks, and creating knife handles. He was also a talented photographer.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Emily (Marc); his grandchildren, Lucus Conners and Dylan White; his cousins, Debbie Oliveras and Joanne Babcock, his life long friends and the Bradford Street Gang, which included their "weekly meetings". In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his beloved wife, Karen (Nedza) Slywka in 2021.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 14th from 10am - 12pm in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn, NY. A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Fleming Fire Department Station 1.
To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.