AUBURN - Peter T. Slywka, 75, of Auburn, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on August 29, 1947, Peter was the son of the late Noofer and Jean (Cecchini) Slywka. He received his master's degree from Oneonta College and was employed as a chemistry teacher with Auburn High School for 35 years before his retirement in 2003. In his earlier years, Peter enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and cousin, Dave. He was a World War II history buff and an avid collector of war memorabilia. Peter also had an extensive DVD collection, which included a variety of genres his favorite being comedy. In his spare time, Peter worked on and collected model planes and tanks, carving walking sticks, and creating knife handles. He was also a talented photographer.