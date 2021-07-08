Philip H. Butterer

Phil was born February 14, 1942 in Trenton, NJ to Albert and Elizabeth Butterer. He graduated from the George School in 1960. Following high school he attended the Citadel, leaving after one year to answer the call to serve his country. Phil enlisted in the US Navy and became a plankowner on the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1963 and reserve duty in 1967. He attended Bryant College earning a BA in marketing in 1965 and later in life a MA in Adult Education from Elmira College. While working at GM in Syracuse and living in Skaneateles, fate, via a car running out of gas, introduced Phil to Barbara Lynch. He was smitten and shortly after they met, he asked Barbie to be the mother of his children. They were married in 1968 and went on to raise two sons (Larry and Paul) and twin daughters (Elizabeth and Christa) in their beloved village of Interlaken, NY.