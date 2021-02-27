Philip J. Dello Stritto, Jr.

Phil was an art teacher in the Auburn School District and proudly taught students to appreciate the beauty of art for nearly 20 years. While teaching he served as the Vice President of the Auburn Teachers Association and in retirement remained an advocate for his fellow educators. During the past 15 years, Phil has served as a board member of the New York State United Teacher Retirees of CNY and assisted with the management of the Cayuga Onondaga Retirees of NYSUT. He also belonged to organizations that fought to protect the health of the Finger Lakes region. In support of his local community Phil served on the Town of Fleming Zoning Board from 2010 to 2020.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Ellen (McCuin) Dello Stritto. They met at East High School in Auburn, while teaching in 1969. Phil and Ellen raised their family on the shores of Owasco Lake. They imbued their family with an appreciation of the incredible natural landscapes of our region. They could be found skiing the slopes of the Northeast, taking canoe trips in the Adirondacks and many days spent boating Owasco Lake. Phil and Ellen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in November of 2020. He is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Mary Ellen Dello Stritto (Dr. Joseph Harchanko), of Salem, OR, and their daughter, Elena Harchanko; his son, Douglas Dello Stritto (Tracey Knapton), of Canandaigua, NY and their children Anderson and William Dello Stritto and his daughter, Katherine Dello Stritto (David Babad), of Oceanport, NJ and their children Elizabeth and Abigail Babad. His siblings Jan Graham (Frank), Robert Dello Stritto (Jill), Joseph Dello Stritto (Maria) and Debra Fabian (David); his sisters and brothers-in-law Nancy Lewis (Robert), Patricia Bliss (Dale), Rita McCuin and Robert McCuin (Debbie); and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Phil was predeceased recently by his brother-in-law, James McCuin.