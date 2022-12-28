Philip Liberatore

SENECA FALLS — Philip Liberatore, 95, a longtime resident of Seneca Falls, and more recently of Victor, NY, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at noon at St. Patrick's Church, 97 West Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Burial will follow at St. Columbkille Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church or the American Cancer Society.

Philip was born in East Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Sabino and Anna (Ranalli) Liberatore. Upon completion of high school, Phil joined the Army and served proudly, reaching the rank of sergeant in the Army Air Corps. On Oct. 18, 1952 at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls, he was united in marriage with the former Florence DeStefano; a union of over 70 years.

Phil worked for many years for B.E. Wright in Seneca Falls as their office manager and later became a tax accountant for Goulds Pumps, from where he retired. One thing that Phil wanted to impress upon his children was how important a college education was. When Phil graduated with his BA in business from SUNY Empire State College, it was a big day for him, and a joyous event for his whole family.

One who was very involved in his community, Phil was a member of St. Patrick's Knights of Columbus 222, where he previously held the title of Grand Knight. He was also a member of Seneca Falls Elks Lodge 992, was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing bocce, and was active in bowling leagues for most of his life. He was honored by the Finger Lakes Bowling Association with the Sportsmanship Award and was inducted into their Bowling Hall of Fame. He was a devoted fan of Syracuse University sports and the NY Yankees and enjoyed spending time with his family. Upon his retirement, he spent winter months in Boyton Beach, FL where he continued his involvement in the community and his many outdoor activities.

Philip is survived by his dear wife, Florence; son, Larry (Beth); daughters: Lori (Steve) Miller, Donna (Anthony) Iadarola, Joyce (Greg) D'Imperio, Ann (Dan) Cavallo, Mary (Pete) Ewanechko; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Sam, of Clay, NY; sister, Ida VanDewalker, of Cicero, NY; as well as extended family. Phil was predeceased by his twin infant daughters, Patricia and Lisa; brothers, Louis, Michael, Querino, and Frank; and sisters, Kate DaPice and Christine Richer.

