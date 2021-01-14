Phillip Frank Varga

He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend. He was a true renaissance man who traveled the world in pursuits of knowledge, intrigue and adventure. He had countless friends and acquaintances from his travels, but always put the ones he loved above his own needs and was always there when you needed him. He had a brilliant mind, was a talented musician, a kind soul and a heart big enough to show unconditional love to all. Phil had a unique sense of humor and enjoyed challenging others to try new experiences, even if they did not want to. He will be dearly missed but will forever remain in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know and love him.