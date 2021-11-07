Phillip George Woodman

Phillip George Woodman, aka Kooky, as loved ones new him by, 72, passed away Thursday November 4, at Auburn Community Hospital, with his family by his side.

Phillip was a Disabled Vietnam Native American Veteran, due to the effects of Agent Orange he served in the Army 59th Land Clearing. He served 2 years in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Bonnie C. Woodman; stepchildren, whom he thought of as his own and would do anything for, Shannon Warren, Michele Dailey, Michael (Nikki) Kushaney, Traci (Cory) Randall, Phillip "PJ" Hickey (Alyssa) , Dennis Hickey; grandchildren: Ryan and Alexa Dailey, Brittney (Nick) DiBello, Kiersten Warren (Jeff), Michael Warren, and brand-new grandson, he never got to meet, Jayden Kushaney, Abigail, Devin, Owen, Noah and Cheyenne Randall, Hannah, Payton, Gavin and Bryce Hickey; great-grandchildren, whom he loved so much, Nicholas DiBello, Sheamus Decker, and brand-new, great-granddaughter whom he also never got to meet, Jordyn Hanley; sons-in-law, Mike Warren and Rob Dailey; sister-in-law, Donna (Marty) Corcoran; brother-in-law, Tom Ryan; sister, Kathy (Kevin) Holmes; brother, Doug (Sue) Woodman; several nieces and nephew.

Phillip was predeceased by his parents George and Mary (Smoke) Woodman; brothers: Carl, Billy, Ricky, Jimmy; sisters: Sheila, Mary, Annie, Phyllis "Tiny" Randson.

Kooky was well known for his sarcastic and funny personality; he loved scaring the grandkids. He was a huge animal lover, and adopted all stray cats that came to his yard. He will be missed by everyone who loved him dearly. A huge whole in the hearts of his huge loving, extended family, that can't be replaced.

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 8, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St. Auburn. Services with Military Honors, will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Face masks are required for unvaccinated individuals.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.