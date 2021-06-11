 Skip to main content
Phillip M. Fletcher

Dec. 4, 1968 - June 7, 2021

AUBURN — Phillip M. Fletcher, 52, of Auburn died June 7, 2021 unexpectedly at home.

He was a plumbing inspector for the City of Auburn and a longtime owner of Fletcher Plumbing.

Surviving are Kelly Yawney-Fletcher; son, Alex Fletcher (Molly Reed); siblings: Deborah Green (David), Kathy Benedict (Tom), Eddie Fletcher (Sue) and his significant other Teresa Clark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 in St. Patrick's Church, Jordan. The Rite Committal and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https:/gofundmed4275d7. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.

