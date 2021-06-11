Phillip M. Fletcher

He was a plumbing inspector for the City of Auburn and a longtime owner of Fletcher Plumbing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 in St. Patrick's Church, Jordan. The Rite Committal and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https:/gofundmed4275d7. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.