Philomena Carnicelli

March 8, 1917 — Sept. 5, 2020

AUBURN — Philomena Carnicelli, 103, of Auburn, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at her home with her sister Ida at her side.

Philomena was born March 8, 1917, the daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine DiGiaimo Carnicelli. She was a life resident of Auburn where she was employed by Auburn Plastics for over 45 years until she retired in 1979. She was also a member of the Carnicelli-Indelicato Post 1776 American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her sister, Ida Morabito, of Auburn; 14 nephews; nine nieces; and several great and great-great nephews and nieces.

Philomena was predeceased by seven brothers: John, Carmen, Roland, James, Arthur, Anthony Carnicelli and PFC Charles Carnicelli killed in action during WWII; four sisters: Josephine Carnicelli, Louise Aubin, Norma Riffle and Diana Rush; nephews: Thomas Aubin, Samuel Carnicelli, Charles Riffle, Michael Morabito, and Arthur Carnicelli on Sept. 7, 2020.