Philomena (DeBottis) Saum

March 27, 1927 - March 7, 2023

AUBURN - Philomena "Philly" (DeBottis) Saum, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the arms of two of her nieces on March 7, 2023 at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Philly was born in Port Byron on March 27, 1927 and was the beloved daughter of the late Anthony DeBottis and Rose Mary (VanAcora) DeBottis.

She graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1944 and went on to work at the Sinclair Oil Company, and later at the NY Telephone Company, where she worked for many years. Philly married her husband (the late), Robert Saum on February 15, 1972. They moved to Lake George where they purchased and operated the Shore Meadows Motel.

Philly liked to travel and after losing her husband, she moved to Florida where she enjoyed the sun and riding her bike every day. She enjoyed garage sale hunting for all the hidden treasures she could find with her great-nephew Ryan. Philly was very unique in her own way and always up to doing something crazy. She was always happy, and she spread love everywhere she went. She was very loved by her whole family, and we will all miss her terribly.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mafalda DeBottis; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Philly was predeceased by her husband, Robert Saum; stepson, Harry Saum III; her sisters Mary Guiffrida, Jo Christiano, Rose Halstead, Angie Keenly, and Helen Riccio; her brothers Peter, Anthony, and Lewis; stepsister, Jennie Verdi; stepbrothers Anthony Verdi and Casper Verdi; Her brothers-in-law Joe Christiano, Harold Keenly, Michael Riccio and Harry Saum II; sisters-in-law Betty DeBottis, Norma DeBottis, Rose Verdi, and Patricia Saum.

We will honor Philly with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. There will not be calling hours. A celebration of Philly's life will be held at the John Cool Post/American Legion, Port Byron, immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.