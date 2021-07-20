Philomena 'Phyl' (Colella) Stallone

AUBURN — Philomena 'Phyl' (Colella) Stallone, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 17, 2021 at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Dominick and Antoinette (Perrillo) Colella. 'Phyl' as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a Central High School graduate. She retired from Cayuga County after many years of service in their Social Services Department.

Phyl was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church and former member of Highland Park Golf Course. Phyl enjoyed line dancing, singing, and playing Bunco and bocce ball with her friends at the Boyle Center. She cheered on Syracuse basketball and her beloved New York Yankees. Anyone who was lucky enough to taste her cooking knew how much love she put into her food, especially her Italian sauce. There was nothing she loved more than to feed people.