Phylis A. Angus

Nov. 3, 1938 - Jan. 1, 2023

AUBURN — Phylis A. Angus (O'Hearn) born Nov. 3, 1938 passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 1, 2023.

Phylis was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area and resided in the Hamlet of Owasco most of her life. There she raised her four children: Charles A. Angus, Jr. (Vivian), Bruce O. Angus (Carol), Jeffrey A. Angus (Bonny), Michelle M. Bush (John).

Phylis was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She loved her children and her grandchildren as well as any baby she came across with all her heart. She enjoyed the outdoors and walking. She loved and collected butterflies and anything with the color red.

She will be dearly missed by all that new her. Unfortunately in the later years of her life Alzheimer's robbed her and us from her precious personality. One thing that she never lost was her love of babies and her sweet smile.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Marie Angus Hacker (Dan), Emily Angus A'hearn (Patrick), Julie Angus, Jesse Coyle and Jackie Coyle; step-grandchildren: Kayla Mathis (Will), Jordan Bennett, Courtney Bush; as well as great-grandchildren: Claire, Reilly, Ben, Collin, Melina, Livy , Dillian, Leland, Harper and Zoe.

She was predeceased by her sisters and their husbands: Katherine O'Hearn Meyer (Edward), Patricia O'Hearn Angus (Bruce) Alice O'Hearn Deacy (Charles); as well as her daughter-in-law, Carol Mudge Angus.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. calling hours will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. A funeral service will be held at 2:15 p.m. with Rev. Gail Marie Muckey, Pastor of St. Luke's UCC officiating. A spring interment will be held in Owasco Rural Cemetery.

Memorials may be remembered to Owasco Fire Department #2.