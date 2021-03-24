Phyllis Ann Nolan Didio

May 2, 1933 - March 20, 2021

AUBURN — Phyllis Ann Nolan Didio was born May 2, 1933 in Auburn, NY. She went home to the Lord on March 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Evelyn and Vincent T. Nolan.

She graduated from East High School, Auburn, NY, in 1951. She attended Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1954. Phyllis began her 40-year professional nursing career by caring for others selflessly, which exemplified her compassion and kindness toward others. She volunteered her services at several charities including Francis House and the Red Cross.

Phyllis married David D. Didio, the love of her life, at Holy Family Church in Auburn on Aug. 7, 1954 and thereafter shared 60 years of marriage. Phyllis moved with her husband to 103 Canfield Dr., Westvale, NY in 1966. This is where together they raised their seven children who were the light of her world. Phyllis was involved in all of their school activities while pursuing her nursing career. She worked at St. Camillus for over 20 years directing all of the outpatient clinics.