April 24, 1927 - July 25, 2023

CORNING - Phyllis (Bell) Daggett, 96, formerly of Union Springs, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Horseheads, NY. She was born on April 24, 1927 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada to the late John and Susanna Bell.

Phyllis and her husband, Walter, owned and operated Daggett's Variety Store in Union Springs for 27 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Cayuga Chapter #339 and Scipio Center #173. She was the Founder of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls Chapter in Union Springs. Phyllis was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and served as their Secretary for many years.

She is survived by her children Carol D. Wylie and her husband, Mark, Wesley J. Daggett and his wife, Peggy, Walter R. Daggett, Jr. and his wife, Sue; five grandchildren, Jonathan C. Wylie and his wife, Amanda, Adam W. Daggett and his wife, Melissa, Eric D. Daggett and his wife, Carlee, Patricia R. Woz and her husband, Bret, Jennifer L. Wolford and her husband, Adam; five great-grandchildren, Norah Wylie, Lillie and Clara Woz, and Sammy and Bella Wolford; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Walter R. Daggett, in 2009.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM on August 12, 2023 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga Street, Union Springs, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga Street, Union Springs, NY 13160 or the Union Springs Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 72, Union Springs, NY 13160 in memory of Phyllis (Bell) Daggett.