Phyllis Beyers

AUBURN — Phyllis Beyers, 92, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at The Commons in Auburn. She was born in 1928 in Rome, PA, the youngest child of Rollin and Gwennie Taylor. She graduated from Rome High School in 1947, was married and raised a family in Wyalusing, PA for many years before moving to Scipio, NY in 1962. She and her first husband, William Howard were active in the Dairymen's League in both Pennsylvania and New York.

In addition to raising her children and helping on the family farm, Phyllis held jobs at local factories, worked for Planned Parenthood, and eventually became a nurse's aide at Mercy Rehab, where she worked for nearly 20 years. She retired from there and was a home health aide in Auburn as well as in Florida. She lived in Florida for 30 years, and loved the warm weather. Phyllis enjoyed dancing, going to restaurants and shows in her finest, traveling, and visiting with family. She loved talking to people and had a quick smile. She wasn't afraid to laugh at herself or make others laugh. She was brought up never to say a bad word about anyone and she lived up to that. She spent the last three years at the Faatz-Crofut Home in Auburn, NY where she enjoyed participating in many activities.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Rollin (Kathleen) Howard, Marsha (Tom Larson) Howard, Joan (Tracy Fitch) Bozogian, William Howard Jr., Bruce (Marsha) Howard, and Kathleen (Art Comer) Howard; grandchildren: A.J. (Marybeth) Bozogian, Jillian (Jason) Baird, Kim (Darren) Perttu, Laura (Garret) Smith, Brian (Annie) Howard, Justin (Alaine) Howard, Ben, Jessica and Courtney Howard and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Adice Schucterman and the father of her children, William Howard.

She was predeceased by her sister, Gladys Tomkins; brother, Harold Taylor and her husbands: Walter Meyers and Kenneth Beyers.

A beloved mother and grandmother, Phyllis was a sweet and cheerful person who will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St. with funeral services to immediately follow. Mask are required at all times while in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Faatz-Crofut Home for the Elderly or any charity of your choice.