Phyllis G. Tanner

June 26, 1931 - May 14, 2023

CAYUGA — Phyllis G. Tanner, 91, of Cayuga, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Commons on St. Anthony. She was born on June 26, 1931 to the late Harold and Florence Giles in the family home on Kings Corner Road in Union Springs, NY. Phyllis graduated from Union Springs Center School, the Class of 1950.

She worked in the cafeteria at USCS for 24 years before retiring in 1983. Phyllis and her husband Coral spent many happy winters in Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Coral W. Tanner; sister, Gertrude Jordan; sister-in-law, Theresa Giles; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her brothers: Bruce and Robert Giles, sister-in law, Eleanor Giles, three brothers-in-law: Stuart Jordan, Frederick Tanner and William Tanner III.

At Phyllis's wish there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice in memory of Phyllis G. Tanner.