Phyllis Irwin

MINOA - Phyllis Irwin, 93, of Minoa, passed on May 26 at home surrounded by children and family after a prolonged illness.

Predeceased by her husband, John, in 2004; infant daughter, Ann; parents and all siblings. She is survived by children Mike (Debbie) Irwin, Cathy (Bill) Mullarney, Joyce (Kevin) Kuppel and Linda (Peter) Gibbs; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many friends who will remember her fondly as a strong woman who left an example of what it means to be a faithful friend.

Calling hours will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, June 4th at R.H. Schepp & Son Minoa Chapel, 6530 Schepps Corners Rd., Minoa. Services will be Saturday, June 5th at 10:00 AM at the Minoa First United Methodist Church, 250 East Ave., Minoa.

Donations may go to the Food Bank of CNY or Minoa First United Methodist Church.

Special thanks to the wonderful Doctors, nurses and staff at Upstate's Cancer Center and 10th floor Oncology wing.

