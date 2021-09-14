Phyllis Stanton

Nov. 22, 1947 - Sept. 12, 2021

SCIPIO — Phyllis Stanton, 73, the wife of the late James Stanton, of Scipio, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in The Commons on St. Anthony.

Born Nov. 22, 1947 in Ossining, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Roby Peck Maxwell. She was employed with the Schrade Knife Factory in Ellenville, NY prior to moving to Scipio. Following the move to Central New York, she worked at Mackenzie-Childs, Aurora.

She is survived by two sons: Dan Stanton (Roberta), of Auburn and Michael Stanton (Christine), of Scipio; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Scipio Baptist Church, with Pastor Zach Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Fleming Rural Cemetery. All are invited to a gathering after the cemetery which will take place in the church, 4234 State Route 34B, Scipio.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

