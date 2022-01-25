Priscilla May Crary (Wright)

Oct. 15, 1926 - Jan. 23, 2022

MOTTVILLE — Priscilla May Crary (Wright), 95, a longtime resident of Mottville, NY died Jan. 23, 2022 at her home surround by her beloved family.

Priscilla was born Oct. 15, 1926 in Auburn, NY to Arthur and Helen Wright of Skaneateles Falls. Priscilla was a member of the Moose Club the Eagles Club and the American Legion. She volunteered for Board of Elections for many years. In her earlier years she enjoyed to travel, bowling and going camping.

She was a soft spoken, sweet, kind person. There was nothing more important to her then her friends and family. She loved her word searches, candy and Cheetos.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Wilfred; children: Roxanne Soprano (Steven), Michael (Cathy), Cindy Deacy (Richard); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Priscilla will be buried in Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Mottville Fire Company.

