R. Allen Shotwell

Aug. 25, 1919 - Mar. 6, 2021

LEESBURG, FL - R. Allen Shotwell passed away, peacefully on March 6, 2021, at the age of 101 years young. GreatPops, as he was known by his family, was born in McGraw, NY on August 25, 1919 to Vernon and Effie Shotwell.

Allen was predeceased by his wife, Sally Merrill Shotwell, in April of 1988. He was predeceased by his second wife, Edna Shotwell. Allen was also predeceased by his brother, Robert, and sister, Martha, as well as brothers-in-law Dr. C.D. Parks and Lewis Merrill, and sister-in-law Helen Merrill.

Allen is survived by his daughter, Beth (David) Bowman; grandchildren Matthew Linn (Tina) Bowman and Amanda Elizabeth Bowman; great grandchildren Alanna Eileen and Samantha Kaitlyn Bowman; nieces and nephews Sylvia Shaffer, Lewis Parks, Scott Merrill, Carolyn Parks; and many former students.

GreatPops graduated from Cayuga Lake Academy in 1937 and Cornell University in 1942. He grew up on farms in Marathon and Aurora, NY. The Aurora farm is now McKenzie-Childs, which he would visit each time he returned to the area.