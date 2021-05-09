R. Allen Shotwell

Aug. 25, 1919 - Mar. 6, 2021

LEESBURG, FL - R. Allen Shotwell passed away, peacefully, on March 6, 2021, at the age of 101 years young. GreatPops, as he was known by his family, taught at Union Springs Central School from 1942 to 1981.

At Mr. Shotwell's request, there will be a Masonic service at 1:45 p.m. and a memorial service to follow at the Trinity Church, Union Springs, NY on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

A military salute will be conducted at the committal ceremony, in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery next to his beloved Sally.

Contributions can be made to the Springport Free Library, the Memorial fund of the Trinity United Church of Christ, Union Springs, or to a charity of your choice.