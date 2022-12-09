Rachel Marie Nye

Oct. 11, 1984 - Dec. 4, 2022

ORLANDO, FL — On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Rachel Marie Nye, 38, received her heavenly angel wings all too soon.

Rachel was born on Oct. 11, 1984 and grew up in Locke, NY. She graduated from Moravia High School in 2003. She graduated from Syracuse University with her bachelor's in business in 2007 and immediately relocated to Orlando, FL. She has happily resided there in the sunshine for the past 15 years.

She was a Certified Pilates Instructor at Club Pilates in Winter Park, FL. She exuded motivating energy, making an impact on the health and well-being of many. Each of her clients loved her calming, yet driven classes. Her mantra "I am safe, I am strong, I am balanced" still stays close to heart for those who attended her "Center and Balance" Class.

Rachel loved the touch of the sand, the warmth of the sun, the calming sound of waves and the serene feeling of being next to the water. She loved live music and dancing in a room, even by herself. Rachel lived her life never holding anything against anybody. She was a "yes" girl with the most positive and energetic soul. She was honest and authentic, strong and independent, taking a warrior's path in the journey of her life. We know she is sitting somewhere playing cards and cheersing with her grandma Jo and uncle Don. Cancer may have taken her body, but her grace and beauty will always prevail.

She is survived by her parents, Gary and Bonnie Nye, of Locke, NY; grandfather, Thomas Morse, of Locke, NY; brother, Ryan Nye, of Cortland, NY; sister and brother-in-law, Rena and Sean James; and two nieces: Lila Jo and Vada Rae, of Skaneateles, NY; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a massive amount of friends all over the world.

In Rachel's memory, the family requests that you spend some quality time looking at a beautiful sunset or listening to the waves with your loved ones. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks you to consider donating to the Rachel Marie Nye Memorial Fund in which Rachel's Legacy will be honored in a variety of ways. Please visit https://gofund.me/d0e8f68b for details.

Celebrations in Rachel's memory will be held at Grills Lakeside Seafood Deck & Tiki Bar, 4301 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. and at 66 Aurora St., Moravia, NY on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 1 to 5 p.m. A private family service will also be held.

She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, niece, cousin, colleague, teacher and friend. She touched the lives of so many and will never, ever, be forgotten.