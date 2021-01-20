Ralph E. Merola

AUBURN — Ralph E. Merola, 92, of Auburn passed away peacefully Monday, January 18, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Gaetano and Irene Iovine Merola.

He was a World War II Army veteran, having served our country honorably, while serving most of his time in Korea in the Engineering Battalion.

Ralph worked for more than 38 years as a machine repair specialist at General Electric and more recently Powerx. He was a life member of our local V.F.W. and enjoyed hunting deer. Ralph also loved wintering in West Palm Beach for many years. He will be sadly missed by his family.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Teresa (Daniel) Testa Jr., of Auburn; son, David (Sherry) Merola, of Hickory, NC; three grandchildren: Madison Merola, Daniel A. (Amy) Testa III, Karen (Jamie) Carr; five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a sister Dora Maltese, brother Frank Merola and wife Jean Merola.

A private service and burial was held at the convenience of the family.