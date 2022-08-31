Ralph Edwin Parsons, Sr.

SENNETT — Ralph Edwin Parsons, Sr., 94, of Sennett, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home with his family by his side. He is the son of the late Fred and Helen (Schultz) Parsons.

Ralph served in the US Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War and later transferred to the Army Reserves from 1952 to 1956.

Ralph worked for General Electric and later for Auburn Wire driving a truck for over 30 years. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, playing the lottery and working in the vegetable garden. Ralph will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Vreeland) Parsons; children: Debra (Arthur) Miller, Ralph Parsons, Jr., Pamela (Jeff) Melchior and Penny (Jeff) Ross; grandchildren: Kimberly (Sal) Melo, Mathew Cartner, Carrie (Andrew) Mills, Brett (Anna) Parsons, Amanda (Kevin) Parsons, Megan and Jeffrey (Molly) Matty, Jr., Taylor (Justin) Melchior, Jenna (Bo) Melchior, Brandon (Hannah) Ross and Tyler (Kyleigh) Ross; great-grandchildren: Jonathon, Christopher and Claire Emero, Thomas Melo, Oliver Parsons, Ava Ross, Amelia Trumble; nephews: Joseph (Barbara) Reilly and Donald Lowery. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by brothers Robert and Donald Parsons and sisters Mary Lowery, Ella Westerlund and Arlene Eidman.

There will be visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with military honors to follow at 6 p.m. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn.