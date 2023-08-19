PORT BYRON - Ralph Francis Sherman, 82, of Port Byron, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lois (Hooper) Sherman. He graduated in 1959 from West High School and enlisted in the Air Force, proudly serving his Country for four years. Ralph retired from Carrier in Syracuse where he was employed as a welder and inspector.

Ralph was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, camping and boating. He had a love for animals and cherished his time spent with his wife and family. He was a member of the Countryside United Methodist Church in Conquest, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol (Bobbett) Sherman; five children, Carol Marie Smith, Joseph (Shirley) Sherman, Michael Sherman, Elizabeth (Patrick) Sherman and Melissa Sherman; a sister Christine (Harry) Ford; 7 grandchildren, Crystal, Heather, Angela, Amber,Michael, Dustin (Teagan) and Corey; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Edward Lee Sherman.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, August 22 from 11-12:45pm with a funeral to follow at 1pm at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial with military honors will be in Spring Lake Cemetery, Conquest, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CountrySide United Methodist Church, 10511 Duck Lake Rd., Port Byron, NY 13140.

